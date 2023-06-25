The first round of showers and thunderstorms is already making its way through central Indiana this Sunday morning. All the storms have remained below severe weather criteria, but they did produce heavy downpours and quite a lightning show.

Frankfort was one spot that received more than an inch of rain (1.24″), and nearly an inch was measured in the Monticello (0.93″) area this morning. Not all locations around the state were fortunate enough to see heavy rain from this morning’s round of storms. The wave weakened as it moved east across the state, and it essentially broke apart. The totals today will greatly depend on the communities that see a thunderstorm set up over them. There is a chance for more storms this afternoon.

After the morning showers move out, skies will rapidly clear out. At 10 AM, the visible satellite has our western counties already clearing out. The sunshine, heat, and dew points nearing 70° will create a more unstable atmosphere over central Indiana. It will contribute to thunderstorm development ahead of a passing cold front and result in a severe weather threat this afternoon.

The eastern half of the state will have the highest risk of seeing severe this afternoon and evening. An enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) is highlighted over Indianapolis, Muncie, Richmond, and Rushville. Any storm that fires up between 3 PM and 7 PM may become strong to severe. All severe weather threats are at play, including damaging winds (70+ MPH), large hail and isolated tornadoes. Stay tuned for updates from the FOX59 Weather Team and have ways to receive weather alerts this afternoon!