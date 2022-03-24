Spotty showers continue today, as a cool flow remains across the Ohio Valley. Clouds will remain thick, and damp air holds and winds remain breezy…best to have a heavier coat out-the-door! Temperatures will only climb into middle 40s today (10° degrees below average/20° degrees colder than yesterday).

This chilly pattern will remain into the weekend with additional showers at times on Friday and Saturday. A reinforcing shot of even colder air will likely bring a wintry mix by Saturday morning of snow and rain…simply letting us know that winter hasn’t ended! Roads could be slick in spots *IF* ground temperatures cool below 32 degrees.

Little relief in a warm-up through early next week, as another system with rainfall returns Tuesday and into Wednesday. What happened to our 70s?!!!