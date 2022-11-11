Cloudier start this morning, while temperatures hold in the 40s and 50s out the door. The combination of remnants from Nicole, and an approaching cold front will keep an overcast sky for most with limited sunshine at times. Dry weather should hold all day (downtown), as any rain falling from Nicole will be concentrated east and southeast of Indianapolis through early afternoon.

Highs today will likely occur around lunch today, as the colder air seeps in for the remainder of the day and continues into the overnight. It appears the Veterans Day parade should be good and still somewhat mild for early November before winds increase this afternoon.

Tonight, regional high school football games will be dry but turning colder hour by hour. Be sure to layer up and have a blanket while sitting in the stands while cheering on your team.

Saturday could bring a light wintry mix early with sprinkles and flurries, can’t rule out a light dusting in spots. Look for more info on this later tonight with chief meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Regardless, a blustery day ahead as clouds lay heavy overhead at times and winds blow from the northwest at 12-18 mph. Highs tomorrow only climb into the upper 30s all day!