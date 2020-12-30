Shot of snow then quiet end to 2020; A new storm for the new year could start icy

CHANGE TO SNOW

Rain fell most of the day Wednesday, but as a cold front passed the temperatures took a steady drop from nearly 50-degrees to the mid-30s by 6 pm. Snow began to fall in and around Lafayette around 4 pm and then arrived in Indianapolis just after 6 pm. The snow is wet and may fall briefly moderately to heavy but not last much more than 60 to 90 minutes in total. Half-inch to near one-inch accumulations are possible as the system departs with mainly rooftops, cars, and grassy areas seeing the accumulation. Lighter accumulation is expected on main roads while secondary roads and walkways will be coated and slick.

Any snow that falls Wednesday night will end from northwest to southeast and clears the state by 1 am. Be careful, after a wet day – things will freeze up overnight. It could be slippery underfoot and on untreated walkways and driveways.

NEW STORM NEW YEAR

Thursday is a quiet day that even includes some sunshine but it tis the transitional, day in-between storms. New clouds will stream north into the state Thursday night but precipitation will be lagging behind. We are planning for a dry and seasonal chill for New Year’s Eve day and evening.

Late Thursday night into Friday morning temperatures will settle below freezing while at the same time moister from the next storms spreads north. The arrival time is key – around sunrise Friday but it arrives with temperatures below freezing and rain falling. Freezing rain and a mixture of sleet is becoming a real possible to start the day Friday. At this time, some light icing is possible along and just south of I-70 but further north a coating of ice is looking more likely. Stay tuned – and if you have plans to travel early Friday you may want to consider leaving earlier or delaying until late morning. We will better firm up the timing and possible ice amounts later tonight and Thursday.