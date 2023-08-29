There is a small chance of a brief downpour this evening and before midnight as a new cold front settles through the state. Dry pattern looks to hold well beyond the Labor Day holiday weekend

A TOUCH OF FALL THIS MORNING

Finding forties early Tuesday morning in outlying locations. The COOLEST, 46° low in Richmond. Low temperatures this cool are normal for mid-October! It’s been 9 years since we’ve had an August low temperature in the 40s in the city of Indianapolis (2014). The all-time coolest for the month is 41° set on this date August 29th in 1965.

SMALL SHOWER CHANCE THIS EVENING

First clouds of the afternoon are arriving in northwest Indiana late Tuesday. A renewed mild surge follows a spotty shower or two from 7pm through 12am. A wind shifting cold front will pass later tonight bringing clearing skies well before sunrise. We will have a very comfortable start to the day Wednesday but not quite as cool as Tuesday morning. It is often that the coolest low temperatures occur the second night after a cold front has passed. We could see several more locations dip into the 40s by early Thursday morning.

LONG SUNNY AND DRY SPELL COMING

We’ve quietly gone very dry in much of central Indiana, the exception southwest central when heavy storms moved through early Saturday morning. Indianapolis has had less than one-tenth of an inch of rain in the past two weeks!

With tropical traffic be so high, two named storms off the coast of Florida, that stalls our weather here. After a small shot at a shower this evening, an extended spell of sunny and dry weather is coming, lasting well through the upcoming Labor Day weekend. A new dome of heat is expected to move overhead starting this weekend and could spend up to one week here. Temperatures are expected again to rise into the 90s starting Sunday and may even exceed the highest (94°) of the year. We will not have the same level of humidity as we did last week, but it will be more uncomfortable starting Sunday and Monday.