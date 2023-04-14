INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. Scattered showers were around this morning too. We keep a few shower chances around this afternoon but the bulk of the rain chances will come by the end of the weekend.

Showers, mild to end the week

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s with some light showers around and mostly cloudy skies. These showers will be scattered in nature, so most of us will stay dry today. The Indianapolis Indians play tonight with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The game should go on with no issues. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Indianapolis weekend forecast

Saturday will be the drier of the two days. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Sunday will bring rain chances, cooler temperatures, and breezy winds too. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s. Rainfall totals will range up to 0.75″. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s.

Cooler temperatures, showers next week

Temperatures at the start of next week will be in the 50s with areas of rain for Monday but drier for Tuesday. Showers and warmer temperatures are on tap for the middle of next week.