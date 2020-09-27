Shower chances climb tonight; big cool down on the way!

The weather is calm this Sunday morning and mild low temperatures. After starting the day with temperatures near 60°, southerly winds and sunshine will help temperatures climb into the upper 70s and potentially lower 80s this afternoon. It will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 MPH at times.

Much of the area is going to stay dry today, but there is a slim chance for a stray shower to pop up northwest of Indianapolis this evening. Otherwise, expect more clouds to move into the state this afternoon as a cold front approaches. A more favorable shower chance arrives Monday morning.

The forecast high on Monday is 68° with the warmest time of the day occurring shortly after midnight! The frontal boundary will result in a wind shift out of the northwest and cooler air will channel in behind the system. Temperatures will struggle to rise tomorrow due to the rainfall and cloud cover over the area. Jackets and the rain gear are needed at the bus stop tomorrow morning!

Prepare for chilly mornings and below average highs this week! There will also be many dry hours in the week ahead after the wave of rain exits on Monday. Plus, there is a chance for patchy frost Friday morning and early Saturday. Some outlying counties could even fall back into the upper 30s!