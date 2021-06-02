Shower chances continue into Thursday; a big warm-up coming this weekend

Showers have continued this afternoon and will continue as we head into the overnight hours. Not everyone will see rain but keeping the umbrella handy would be a good idea. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 60’s.







We will start off with scattered showers for Thursday. Those will gradually move out from west to east during the day. If the clouds move out fast enough and we can get some sunshine, temperatures will be able to climb into the 70’s. I think most of us will see the 70’s Thursday across Central Indiana. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.







Friday we start to warm up again with more sunshine to end the workweek. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a few clouds during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine both days. Both days will also feel more humid as dewpoints rise into the 60’s. Overnight lows will also be higher, only dropping into the middle 60’s.

We will start off next week with shower chances returning for at least the first half of the workweek.