Drier air now working in at this time, as clouds remain rather cloudy overhead. Although, a damp start, lots of dry space now underway, after a very, wet past 3 days!

Peeks of sun and lots of dry space is exactly what we need! This will be the trend heading into the weekend, as each day, Indiana gets a little warmer. The timing couldn’t be any better with the holiday weekend and the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions…enjoy!