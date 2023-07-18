Back-to-back stormy afternoons take a break today. Although a small, very limited shower chance is in the forecast, most areas will remain dry this afternoon, while temperatures remain slightly below seasonal averages.

Out the door, expect more patchy fog and mugginess for the morning rush hour, while temperatures hold in the middle 60s. Overall, a decent start, as sunshine builds across the state.

This afternoon, temperatures will return to the lower 80s, under a mix of sun and clouds. As a cold front lingers nearby, this could be enough to spark a limited afternoon shower, mainly for southern Indiana.

Warmer conditions will begin to build in for the next few days with highs nearing 90 degrees on Thursday. Thursday could also bring a healthier chance of storms by late afternoon/evening with another front dropping in. This will usher in a slightly cooler flow to open the weekend.

Some good news in rainfall for July! The recent rains now have us running a heavy surplus, which has certainly helped in the recent drought that started back in late May. Although not completely out-of-the-woods, we have made some headway.