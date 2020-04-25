Shower chances rise this afternoon; cooler end to the weekend

Good Saturday morning! We are waking up to dry conditions around central Indiana this morning. Temperatures are also mild and currently in lower 50s. Dry for now, but rain chances rise today because a storm system is going to travel over the Kentucky/ Tennessee.

This is the same system that brought severe weather to eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas on Friday. Severe weather is not expected locally, but there is a slight risk for severe weather highlighted for southern Kentucky and the eastern half of Tennessee. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are the main threats in eastern Tennessee today.

Rain chances will rise this weekend. However, there still should be plenty of dry time too! There could be a couple spotty showers around this morning. The coverage across the area will increase this afternoon and early in the evening. Steady rainfall will also continue overnight as wind speeds pick up. Up to 1.50” will be possible in locations that see an embedded heavy downpours.

With more dry hours in today’s forecast, temperatures will likely rise a bit more than originally thought earlier in the week. Highs will likely rebound into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, which is seasonal for the date. The wind direction will shift out of the north-northeast overnight, with cooler air streaming into the area during the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will dip below average again Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

We’re going to start the work week bright with the potential for patchy frost. Rain chances rise again Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures next week will vary day to day… The warmest day will fall on Tuesday as highs reach the 70s! The 70s won’t stick around long! Once a cold front passes midweek, temperatures will drop back into the mid-50s.