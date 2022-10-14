Expect a chillier start this morning out-the-door with temperatures hovering in the 30s in most locations. Bright sunshine returns today, too, along with a dry morning and afternoon. Winds will turn gusty again this afternoon, as the Red Flag Warning starts at noon. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph at times. The southwesterly flow today should help return temperatures into the 60s marking a nice end to the workweek.

Tonight, clouds will be increasing, as a cold front approaches from the west. High school football games should remain dry for most but rain chances will quickly follow after through the overnight from west to east.

The weekend will remain dry and breezy on Saturday, as plenty of sunshine should hold through the day. Highs should top out in the lower 60s both days before a stronger front arrives on Monday! This will bring more limited showers but sharply colder air Monday and into Tuesday.