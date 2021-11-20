Showers and colder weather make a return on Sunday

Indy saw a very average weather day for this time of year with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 50 degrees. This meets our exact average high for the day with no significant weather occurring. The overarching pattern remains unsettled however, and we will see change as a result tomorrow.

A cold front currently progressing southeast through Wisconsin will meet us in Indiana on Sunday. Clouds will build overnight ahead of the front and lows will stay within a couple degrees of 40. Rain will follow and begin falling before sunrise. This will not be a heavy rain, but it may be steady for several hours before wrapping up around lunchtime. Temps may only rise 3-5 degrees at this time, but the sky will begin to clear by the mid afternoon and allow us to tack on a few more degrees before the day’s end. Continued clearing is expected through the evening, but serious cooling is expected as well.

Monday will bring another taste of winter with temperatures starting the day off in the mid 20s. A mix of sun and clouds will be present with a light wind out of the northwest. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s, but it may be difficult to find anywhere in the 40s across the majority of the state. Our coolest night of the year may follow with lows making a run at the upper teens by dawn on Tuesday.