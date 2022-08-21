The FOX59 Weather Team has been tracking showers and strong thunderstorms through the weekend. Most of the activity on Saturday afternoon and evening stayed below the severe thunderstorm warning criteria. However, there was one tornado warning that was issued for northern Randolph County!

The warning was issued around 3:30 PM and the National Weather Service issued it because there were reports of a landspout tornado. A landspout’s rotation begins at ground level and not from a parent thunderstorm. They are typically weaker than a “normal” tornado spawned from a supercell thunderstorm. The survey indicated the landspout tornado was rated as an EF0 with estimated wind speeds at 70 MPH. There was roof damage to an outbuilding north of Winchester. The tornado warning lasted about 10 minutes.

The showers and thunderstorms from the overnight hours did pack-a-punch as they crossed over Indiana’s western border. They did produce gusty winds and downpours. More than a half inch of rain fell in Terre Haute and Bloomington since midnight Sunday. Radar estimates indicate more than two inches of rain fell within Clay and Owen counties south of the I-70 corridor.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible today. The activity is going to be widely scattered and not a complete washout. Dry time will be in the mix with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Cloud cover will decrease overnight, and areas of fog may develop. The combination of mild air, light winds, and the recent rainfall will help with the formation of thick fog for Monday morning’s commute to work! Lows will fall into the mid-60s.

Central Indiana is going to dry out this week and temperatures will sharply rise by next weekend! Highs will jump into the upper 80s by Friday.