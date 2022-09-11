Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.

The rain totals below show a small glimpse at the higher totals around the area. The data was collected around 7:45 AM Sunday. There was even a report of 2.74” in Stinesville (Owen County) from the thunderstorm activity Saturday evening. Watch for flooding if you plan on traveling today!

Expect more showers and thunderstorms ahead of an inbound cold front today, especially for the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to rise because of the shower activity and rather cloudy skies. Highs will only climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. Today will likely be the first sub-80° in Indianapolis this month!

Once the cold front passes, cooler air will channel into the state. Monday looks to be even cooler compared to today with highs closer to the 70° mark! Another wave of showers is going to wrap around behind the area of low pressure Monday afternoon. An isolated shower chance even exists on Tuesday for the state.

Another dry stretch gets underway mid-week! Highs next week will also recover quickly and jump back into the mid-80s by Friday and Saturday.