We are tracking more showers and storm chances for today. Light rain will linger for the rest of the morning with scattered thunderstorms returning for the afternoon/evening.

A couple stronger storms could develop over south-central Indiana later today and produce gusty winds and potentially hail. However, the threat for severe weather is looking more favorable over the southeast, including the Carolinas and Georgia.

Showers will continue tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Dreary, misty weather will stick around for the start of the Indy Mini Marathon on Saturday. It will not stay soggy exceptionally long with cloud cover breaking in the morning. Highs will reach the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Mother’s Day looks pleasant for the area with partly sunny skies and comfortable highs near 70°. A big shift in the weather pattern arrives after the weekend! Central Indiana will have a taste of summer and we will likely see the warmest air of the year arrive on Tuesday! A wind shift occurs midweek, which will drop temperatures a touch by Wednesday and Thursday.