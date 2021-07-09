Showers and storms on the way, staying warm and humid

After what was a pleasant day with cloudy skies, the rain chances return tonight with humidity returning as well.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60’s with increasing showers and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will bring more showers and storm chances. While I don’t think the entire day will feature rain, having the umbrella handy isn’t the worst idea. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Sunday, more showers and storms are likely. Heavy pockets of rain are also very likely this weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with showers lingering around. Overnight lows will drop in the middle 60’s.

Tuesday will feature more showers and storms with temperatures staying in the 80’s. More rain chances are likely into the end of next week.