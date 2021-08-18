Showers are possible this afternoon, staying warm and humid

Good morning! We are starting off this morning with some patchy to dense fog for some of us along with warm and humid conditions. Today will feature a few showers this afternoon with muggy conditions.

Wednesday, a shower or two is possible during the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain and it will not be a washout day. Much like we have seen over the last month, one or two showers pop and are short-lived. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Folks, we really need some rain. We have only picked up 0.15″ so far for the month of August, several inches below where we should be for this time of August. While we have had 14″ of rain since June 1, we are starting to see abnormally dry conditions on the drought monitor.

The drought monitor will update Thursday but with little rain chances expected across Central Indiana over the next few days, I expect abnormally dry conditions to expand.

Thursday will be another day with a chance of showers but, again, these will be widely scattered in nature. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Friday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and widely scattered showers. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

This weekend will bring healthier rain chances what looks like Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s. As we head into next week, temperatures will top off close to 90°.