Showers around this Saturday; windy, warmer open to the workweek

Spotty showers are filling into central Indiana this Saturday morning. A light, occasional shower is possible early in the day, but the coverage will increase across the area this afternoon. Thunderstorms are not expected. However, there could be a few heavy downpours with the shower activity today.

There is a threat for severe weather over Alabama, Georgia, and northern Florida today. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible in the SE part of the country. This is the same storm system that is bringing the rainfall to central Indiana today.

Once the rain pushes east of the area this evening, skies will turn mostly cloudy. A wind shift will occur overnight, which could trigger a few sprinkles. The northwesterly wind shift will allow temperatures to dip into the lower 40s early Sunday morning.

Skies will brighten during the second half of the weekend! Temperatures will also turn mild in the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Tomorrow marks the beginning of a big warmup! Highs will rise into the mid-70s Monday and peak into the lower 80s on Tuesday! It will turn windy early in the week, but the strong winds will bring the summer-like feel to central Indiana.