Showers arriving and increasing later tonight

RAIN ARRIVES

There is still some dry time early this evening to get out and enjoy these very mild temperatures. The high in Indianapolis reached the middle 60s just before some light rain arrived, marking the third straight day of 60-degree warmth. Untouched by showers until late day, Muncie reached 70-degrees at 5pm.

Showers are to increase to only 30% of the area by 8pm so fell free to get out and enjoy these April-like temperatures. As the night progresses the number and intensity of the rain showers will grow. By midnight the rain will reach its peak coverage of nearly 60% and there is even a chance of a thunderstorm or two.

The main low pressure, the storm, will track northeast overnight carrying the showers in along with a south breeze. The system with its wind, rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures elevated and only cooling to the middle 50s by daybreak. That is very mild for this time of year, in fact, that is closer to the average high (55°) for this time of the year.

Showers will decrease again tomorrow morning and eventually end by mid-morning. As skies brighten, the warm spell will continue – with a shot at the second 70-degree day of 2021.