INDIANAPOLIS – We started off wet and chilly this morning with heavy rain around central Indiana. Showers will lighten up throughout the afternoon before our second round of heavy rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours.

Major storm system impacting the U.S.

We are still tracking a major storm system that dumped heavy snow to the north and brought tornadoes to the southern Plains. This same system brought severe weather to parts of the deep south. We are seeing heavy rain from this system.

Heavy rain, two rounds of rain in Indiana

Round number one brought heavy rain overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers around. Round two of the heavy rain will come late Wednesday and into early Thursday. By the time all is said and done, parts of Indiana will have picked up over 1.5″ of rainfall!

Tumbling temperatures, cold blast into the weekend

A bitter blast is on the way. Thursday temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 30s Friday until early next week. Some flurries each day is possible too, no major accumulations are expected, however. At most, a dusting of snow could be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast