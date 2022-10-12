INDIANAPOLIS – After 17 consecutive days without measurable rainfall in Indianapolis the dial looks to be moved by showers and even a few storms Wednesday evening.

Showers & storms exit this evening

We’ve seen a few afternoon showers across central Indiana, but more rain will move through as we get into the evening hours. This rain will be moving along a cold front as it sweeps eastward across the region. A thunderstorm or two is possible but severe weather is not expected. Wind will change direction from southwesterly to northwesterly after the front moves through and will bring a noticeable chill to our weather as we begin Thursday.

Cooler weather returns

Temperatures on Thursday morning will begin somewhere in the upper 40s for most, but we will not warm very quickly during the day. This will be the result of strong cold air advection behind the front despite a mostly sunny morning. More clouds are expected to emerge in the afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions for a time. Highs will largely end up stuck in the upper 50s, perhaps reaching the low 60s for some. You can also expect gusty winds up to 30 mph through the afternoon as well. The wind will begin to calm in the evening, but temperatures will drop quickly setting us up for another cold end to the week.

Ups & downs this weekend

We will not catch a break from the breeze on Friday with gusts still in the 25 mph range throughout the day. The direction of these winds will transition to southerly however, and it means we should warm back into the 60s across parts of the region. It will be a partly sunny day and otherwise comfortable too. We’ll see temperatures return to the 60s on Saturday, but this will be short-lived as a front moves through. Isolated showers and certainly more clouds are expected during the day as a result. We cool off again on Sunday and may see our first highs in the 40s to start next week.