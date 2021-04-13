Showers early (mostly south); more sunshine today

This morning brings a few scattered showers across our southern half of the state, as a weak wave drops through Kentucky. This should bring little impact to our day, but thicker clouds and any shower/sprinkle chances will only be confined to the early hours of the morning.

By the afternoon, sunshine will increase in coverage and the southwesterly winds should help to move our temperatures back into the middle and lower 60s.

Wednesday brings early sunshine and breezy conditions by the afternoon, as clouds gradually increase from north to south. Another decent day with additional dry weather.

Colder air settles in for Wednesday night/early Thursday, as the threat for some patchy frost will be in the mix.

The weekend still remains somewhat unsettled with both days of Saturday and Sunday bringing some shower chances! For now, Sunday looks to be the wettest of the two.

Look for more updates as we get closer to our third weekend of April.