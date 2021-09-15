Showers end early; tracking near-average highs this afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms last night brought heavy downpours to some spots across central Indiana. The Indianapolis International Airport received more than an inch of rain from the thunderstorms. There was a weather station in Greenwood that reported 1.50” with more than 1.30” falling in Plainfield.

Most of the thunderstorm activity this morning is southeast of downtown and on its way out of the area. The cold front that brought the showers is also moving over the state this morning. Skies will brighten behind the system and dew points will begin this afternoon. Highs today will be more seasonal and it will feel much more comfortable by the evening hours.

The weather is going to be pleasant the next couple days as a high pressure system slides over the Great Lakes. Skies will become mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday as temperatures gradually rise. Highs in the mid-80s return at the end of the workweek.

There is a weak shower chance on Saturday. However, you can still expect many dry hours to enjoy outdoors! We will have another opportunity to see rainfall and storms next Tuesday.