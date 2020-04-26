Showers end Sunday morning; pleasant open to the workweek

Light showers are still falling around central Indiana this Sunday morning. Not only are we tracking rain, but also cooler weather for today and windy conditions. At 8 AM, temperatures were in the lower 40s around the area and the strong northerly breeze is creating a wind chill effect. At times, it feels like it is in the mid-30s! You will want to wear a heavier jacket with the rain gear early in the day.

Shower chances will not last all day! The system producing the rain is going to slowly travel east and away from the Hoosier state. The showers will turn widely scattered midday and should exit early in the afternoon. Cloud cover is going to break apart late in the afternoon as highs rise near 60°. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible at times today and should become calmer overnight.

The clearing skies tonight and calm conditions will help temperatures fall into the 30s. Areas of patchy frost may develop in some of our outlying counties by Monday morning. Despite the chilly morning lows, we will have a bright start to the week with mostly sunny skies throughout Monday. Widely scattered rainfall returns Monday night and highs in the 70s arrive by Tuesday!