Showers exit early; temperatures turn colder

Shower chances are going to decline today, but temperatures will tumble heading into the afternoon and evening. The highest rain totals were reported over southern Indiana. Most rainfall amounts were below an inch.

The slick conditions have subsided this Sunday morning with temperatures hovering in the lower 40s. This is going to be the warmest time of the day because a cold front is going to pass over the state.

A few snowflakes may mix in with the lingering showers as the boundary slides over central Indiana this morning. Most of the shower activity is going to push into Ohio by the afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day and drop to the lower 30s early in the afternoon. There will be breaks in clouds bring peeks of sunshine late in the day.

It may turn bitter locally, but the weather in Jacksonville, Florida looks pleasant for the Colts this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s at kick-off with a high near 80° in Jacksonville. Skies will stay sunny throughout the game with storm chances holding off until the evening hours.

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chill values near zero are going to be possible early Monday morning!

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a chance for passing flurries. The weather for the National Football Championship game tomorrow night is going to be clear and cold with temperatures in the lower 20s by kick-off.