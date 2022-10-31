Spotty showers will be off and on today, under rather cloudy skies, as mild temperatures hold to end October. Temperatures will not fluctuate much today with a slow rise during the afternoon, into the lower 60s.

Winds will remain light from the southwest at 6-11 mph. A few breaks in the clouds will be welcomed through the late afternoon, as the sun peeks in.

This evening, trick-or-treat hours look solid, not perfect, but not bad either! A few lingering showers will remain through those hours (6-9 p.m.) but limited in coverage, while temperatures hover in the lower 60s and winds stay fairly light. Here is your breakdown:

Some patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning under scattered clouds with lows in the lower 50s. Drier air will begin to punch in, along with an increase in sunshine by the afternoon, as milder air pushes in for our first day of November. Late afternoon highs should reach the upper 60s, nearly 10-degrees above the seasonal average.

This will the mark the beginning of a huge warm-up for the remainder of the workweek and upcoming weekend! Could we reach the 80s on Saturday?!