Central Indiana finally received a decent dose of rainfall on Sunday! There were a handful of communities that measured more than an inch of rain, including Shelbyville, Terre Haute, and Bloomington. The highest rain totals were concentrated over south-central Indiana as forecast models projected.

The showers likely put a dent in the deficit accrued since May 21 for locations along and south of the I-70 corridor. However, totals were much lighter in our northwest quadrant where moderate drought conditions have developed over the last few weeks. Unfortunately, the rain today minimally helped with the deficit for areas near Lafayette, Logansport, and Kokomo.

An occasional shower is possible overnight with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Lows are going to fall into the mid-50s by early Monday morning. Prepare for the strong breeze out of the northwest! Temperatures will be considerably cooler and more comfortable tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s.

There will be more opportunities for shower this week. Temperatures will also gradually rise back into the mid to upper 80s at the end of the workweek.