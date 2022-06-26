We finally saw steady showers and thunderstorms across central Indiana last night. Rain totals in general have been below 0.50” in our area.

The overnight thunderstorm activity did not put a large dent in the rainfall deficit, it was the first time Indianapolis had any measurable precipitation in 12 days! Indianapolis only measured 0.03” of rain since midnight.

The wave of thunderstorms broke apart and weakened as it pushed over the area. Most of the showers have already moved out and central Indiana will begin to dry out. Cloud cover will break apart this afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs will reach into the mid-80s late in the afternoon.

The cold front will likely be set-up over south-central Indiana during peak heating hours. Because of the nearby boundary, a few showers and storms could form along it. If any shower fires up, it will be southeast of downtown Indianapolis and it will quickly move out.

Skies will clear out as a high pressure system moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures are going to be cooler to kick-off the workweek. It will be less humid too with highs in the lower 80s.