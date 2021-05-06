Showers return, steadiest this evening with a few storms in the mix

Expect a dry and chilly start this Thursday morning under partly cloudy skies. Most of the area will start in the lower 40s, meaning another morning where coats will be needed!

Clouds will begin to increase this morning and through the afternoon, as showers advance from the northwest. Rain chances will increase in coverage by late afternoon and early evening.

Some storms could be in the mix with lightning and smaller sized hail. Most rain should be gone before 11 p.m., while skies clear and temperatures tumble again to near 40° overnight.

Additional spotty showers around tomorrow (Friday) under mostly cloudy skies, as the cool flow continues bringing highs in the upper 50s!

The weekend starts dry and cool, as Saturday will provide early sunshine and slightly milder air for the afternoon. Clouds thicken by Saturday afternoon, as rain approaches from the southwest.

It appears rain should not reach downtown until after sunset (9 p.m. or later). Wet weather still holds for Mother’s Day, along with cooler air! Rainfall could be quite steady and heavy in spots with 1″ to 2″ in most areas, especially for central Indiana.