Wednesday has featured more rainfall across the state of Indiana though precipitation has been more off & on today. We began with showers and downpours this morning in a band that crossed through most areas. Afterward, we caught a break in the clouds for a brief time. This added enough energy to the environment for a couple of storms to pop up after lunchtime.

At this time, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Eastern Indiana and much of Ohio. However, the majority of thunderstorm activity is out of the state with just a few storms still to the north. Little to no severe activity is expected for the remainder of the afternoon as storms have just not have enough kick to get going. That said, small hail is still possible in those exiting storms. Once we reach the evening, you can expect quieter weather across the state. Colder weather and clouds will return by Thursday.

Thursday through Saturday will be very similar weather-wise. Each of these days will be below average with temps staying in the 40s. Clouds will dominate each day as well as this slow-moving storm system drifts away to our northeast. A few rain showers are expected on Thursday, while Friday and Saturday will be mainly gray with some sprinkles. We may get a little bit of a turnaround late in the weekend, but the next seven days look more like early March than late.