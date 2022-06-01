INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday has been another warm one across Central Indiana with temperatures that climbed into the mid 80s. While the sun and warm air has been comfortable, scattered storms will be present this evening and overnight as a cold front sweeps through the Ohio Valley.

Rain & thunder through Wednesday night

Downpours and storms have popped up along the cold front this afternoon and will continue in an isolated nature through the evening. Storms will primarily remain in Southern Indiana with a low threat for damaging wind and large hail. A few more downpours & storms may pop up overnight and could scatter into Central Indiana as well. This may persist through the early hours of Thursday morning. Once again, the overall severe threat will remain low and total rainfall will largely remain under 0.50″.

Mainly sunny end to the week

Thursday morning will be gray, but seasonable with temps around 60 degrees. Clouds will stick around through the morning along with showers as the front and secondary low pressure system move out. Despite the gray beginning, the afternoon looks like it will turn out to be gorgeous as the sun comes out again by early to mid afternoon. Temperatures will jump into the mid 70s as the sun returns and dry weather will dominate. A cool evening will follow and take us into Friday.

The final day of the work week will be perfect for anything outdoors. A mostly sunny sky will be present from start to finish. Temperatures will go from low 50s to at least mid 70s as we enjoy the bright day. There will be no humidity and a light wind. Another comfortable evening will follow with lows in the mid 50s by the start of the weekend.