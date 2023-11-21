Scattered showers and pockets of light rain continue across the state to open your Tuesday! Be sure to have the umbrella nearby, as you head out to begin your morning rush hour. Temperatures remain steady and mild too, as they hold in the upper 40s/lower 50s, in most spots.

Shower chances will remain through the morning and slowly taper during the afternoon and into the evening from the western to eastern part of the state. Expect breezy conditions too, from the west to southwest at 15 mph. Our high today will arrive around 1:00 pm at 55° before a cold front passage.

Dry weather is back tomorrow for the busiest travel day of the year! Nationally, the weather pattern looks fairly quiet, after a few storms along the east coast through mid-morning! Here in Indiana, dry but cooler weather is expected under heavier cloud cover. Some sun should return by the afternoon with highs only reaching the middle 40s.

Thanksgiving Day looks great for us with a bump in temperatures and bright sunshine for the better part of the day! Not only great for travel but to be enjoyed outside between meals and football games!