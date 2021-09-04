Showery start to Labor Day Weekend

Light, intermittent showers have been moving across central Indiana this Saturday morning. Skies have turned cloudy too as a storm system nears the state. The rain will remain light and spotty early in the day with some dry time in the mix. However, the coverage is set to increase this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Showers and embedded downpours are going to be possible late in the afternoon and during the evening. If your plans take your outdoors, keep an eye on the radar and have the rain gear nearby. Skies will remain rather cloudy too as highs reach into the mid-70s. The cloud cover and showers over the area will keep temperatures below average.

The heaviest rainfall will likely track south of downtown Indy. Forecast models are hinting that locations near Columbus, Bloomington and Seymour will see the most rainfall from this system. Around half an inch possible with isolated higher totals.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks dry. Shower chances quickly dwindle early Sunday morning and cloud cover will decrease as the day goes on. Highs will return to the lower 80s tomorrow and on Labor Day!