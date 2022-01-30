Significant winter storm expected to impact Indiana midweek

Indiana managed to make it through the weekend with cold, but overall quiet weather. It was a two day stretch that saw temperatures range from 3 to 37 degrees, the high for today. Despite the quiet conditions this weekend and through the winter so far though, a major winter storm looms as we head into the middle of this week…

Monday will be a nice day before the weather gets busy. It will be fairly mild with temperatures reaching the low 40s in the afternoon. This will come on the back of a weak southerly wind and a mix of sun and clouds. It will remain quiet and mild as we head overnight with lows in the 30s.

The start of our winter storm comes on Tuesday, though the day will begin quite nicely. Temperatures should reach the upper 40s with a little bit of sun early on. Clouds will pick up through the day however and so will a southwesterly breeze. Showers may enter the state along a front by the late afternoon and will persist overnight.

The messy weather will begin as temperatures drop on Wednesday and a low to the southwest saturates our atmosphere with Gulf moisture. At the same time, a strong high pressure system in the Upper Plains will provide a blast of cold air to our region. The result will be a very heavy and messy mode of precipitation. Indiana may see snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain concurrently through the day. This will make travel very dangerous, particularly in Central and Northern Indiana where wintry precip is the most likely. It will be important to plan ahead and perform any necessary travel ahead of this day.

This mess of precipitation will gradually transition to snow across the state as we head into Thursday. Just how quickly will largely determine how much snow falls, but there is still a high degree of uncertainty with this. However, the morning looks to be quite messy with precip continuing at a steady rate. It may take until the end of the day for this system to truly exit the region. When all said and done, it is accumulation of ice and snow that are of greatest concern, both of which may be significant.