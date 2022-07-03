INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures on Sunday returned to the 90s across Central Indiana and will not back down for the week to come. It was comfortable outside today, but humidity will be on the rise with dangerous heat on its way this week.

Hazy, hot, humid 4th of July

Happy Independence Day! Get ready for a real scorcher. We will wake up to a sunny sky with temperatures initially in the upper 60s. Humidity will be noticeable in the morning, but the air will begin to feel sticky by the afternoon. Temperatures will increase quickly too with lunchtime temps in the mid 80s and afternoon highs in the low 90s! Isolated storms are possible between 4-8pm, but the vast majority of the area will remain dry. The evening will be warm and dry, though a bit muggy for fireworks.

High heat remains through the week

A substantial ridge will build across the South Central US through the middle of the week and eventually transition to the West Central US by the weekend. Though the axis of the ridge will not be directly spread across Indiana, it will be more than strong enough to keep us in a sustained patter of summer weather. Highs are expected to remain in the 90s through the work week with high humidity along with them. Feels-like temps will be around 100 or slightly above Tuesday through Thursday as well.

Scattered storms are possible Tuesday morning with isolated PM storms possible Wednesday & Thursday. Another round of scattered storms may come on Friday as a front brings in refreshing weather once again.