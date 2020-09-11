Skies brighten Friday with fog expected again overnight; Rain chances return Saturday

SOME SUN

After a low cloud deck hung around most of the day in central and north-central Indiana Thursday the weather flip-flopped Friday. Early morning fog and low clouds would thin for sun in Indianapolis allowing for a temperature rebound but it was quite the opposite to our south. Columbus and Bloomington remained cloudy Friday and much cooler with temperatures much cooler than Thursday. After a high of 85° Thursday, Bloomington was one of the cooler locations Friday afternoon in the middle 70s. The September sun is still strong and late day temperatures were nearing 80-degrees.

STILL HUMID

You can see the low level moist air from out camera Friday evening and that will lower overnight. FOG is in the forecast again and it may be thick in some outlying areas to start Saturday. We are expecting the skies again to brighten up after 9-10 am Saturday with temperatures responding. Saturday will turn warmer with a rebound back into the middle 80s by afternoon.

SOME WEEKEND RAIN

We’ve gone dry and many may be wanting some rainfall. Checking weather records, this is the DRIEST three week stretch since August 19th in over 100 years! With only .02″ of rainfall, only 1908 was drier. The .02″ of rain fell this month and that places September 2020 among the driest on record to date as well.

Chances of rain are on the rise but don’t get too excited. The rain this weekend will be selective and likely only cover up to 30% of the area. We are expecting most of Saturday to be rain-free with scattered downpours and a few thunderstorms to increase by late afternoon or early evening. The highest probability of getting under a downpour or storm looks to occur after 8 pm Saturday through sunrise Sunday.

SUNNY STRETCH

After the early clouds and rain Sunday, skies are to brighten and more sunny days are in the forecast. The percent of cloud cover will lower to under 30% for several days starting Sunday. Should the needed rain bypass you this weekend, we will have to wait again until later next week.