Good Saturday morning! We’re kicking off the final weekend of 2023 with cloud cover and areas of patchy drizzle. Temperatures this morning have also dropped into the mid-30s with wind chills down into the lower 20s in spots. Be prepared for chilly temperatures and cloudy skies early in the day. However, skies will brighten by the afternoon and high today will rise above average! Temperatures this afternoon are expected to rise into the lower to mid-40s across central Indiana.

The weather this evening is going to remain dry and pleasant. More clouds will fill into the state after midnight as an area of low pressure drops into the lower Great Lakes region. The cold front associated with the system will kick-up the wind speeds and bring the area a chance for scattered snow showers.

Most of the snowfall from this wave of activity will impact central Indiana Sunday afternoon and evening. The snow showers should diminish early Monday morning. In that time frame, minor snow accumulations will be possible (primarily over the northern half of the state.) Totals look minimal and stay below a half inch. Most of the snow will stick to grassy, elevated surfaces. Prepare for slick spots on roads and breezy conditions as we ring in 2024.