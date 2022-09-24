Light rain showers traveled over the state last night. Indianapolis was able to pick up more than 0.3” since midnight. The shower activity was light, and the rainfall is already moving out of the area. Skies remain cloudy this morning, but the cloud cover will break apart midday and clear out for the afternoon!

Highs are going to trend more than 10 degrees warmer compared to Friday’s highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonal for the first weekend of fall and will peak into the mid-70s.

More clouds will build into the state overnight as another wave of shower activity approaches central Indiana. A few showers will be possible after midnight and into Sunday.

The rain showers will not be widespread, and a washout is not expected at any point this weekend. However, spotty showers will be possible at times on Sunday, mainly northeast of downtown Indianapolis. Highs will rise into the lower 70s.

A cool and quieter weather pattern is going to set up over Indiana next week. Highs midweek are going to run more than 10 degrees below average for the date! Temperatures should recover by next Friday with a forecast high near 70° for Indianapolis.