Skies brighten today; tracking near-record temperatures in the days ahead

A high pressure system over Kentucky, West Virginia and eastern Tennessee is still in control of the weather pattern locally. On Thursday, the high temperature in Indianapolis stayed below the 70° mark. It was still unseasonably warm despite all the cloud cover over the area yesterday! Skies have cleared out and dry weather is expected again today. There is going to be much more sunshine today compared to yesterday with highs in the lower 70s.

Sectional finals for high school football are tonight! The weather will turn cooler, but overall we should be in good shape for games this evening. Temperatures are going to be mild at the start of the games, then should dip down into upper 50s around 10 PM.

Hopefully your weekend plans take you outdoors because the weather is going to be comfortable and bright both days. Near-record highs are in the mix early next week as temperatures soar into the mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front is expected to travel over the Midwest by the middle part of the next workweek. The boundary will bring cooler changes to the pattern late in the week with highs back into the upper 50s next Thursday.

We are still watching Eta over Central American this Friday morning. It will be on the move through the weekend and should travel over open water at times. Eta will have the potential to strengthen to a tropical storm as it near southern Florida early next week. We will continue to monitor Eta’s path and potential strength as updates become available.