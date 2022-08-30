After back-to-back days in the 90s, a break in the heat is underway! Early, scattered showers will be winding down by mid to late morning, as drier, more stable air returns across the state. Skies clearing and a full load of sunshine for the afternoon will bring temperatures back into the middle 80s by 4 p.m. Although warmth is expected today, humidity will be dropping, while dew points drop by late afternoon. This punch of drier air will make for an incredible evening ahead!

Tonight, as skies clear and winds go light…temperatures will tumble, marking a cooler than normal start for our last day of August! Some patchy fog will be possible early Wednesday morning, otherwise an incredible start!

Wednesday will be the pick of the week! Lots of sun, low dew points and a refreshing breeze will bring highs to the lower 80s…enjoy!

The Labor Day weekend is right around the corner and heat will be building by Saturday and into Sunday, as we flirt with the 90s both days. For now, storm chances slowly return by late Sunday evening and into your Monday. We will keep you posted on changes in the days ahead!