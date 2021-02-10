Slick and snowy Wednesday evening; Cold wave to continue

SNOWFALL

The streak extends to seven straight days with at least a trace of snow. At the time of this post nearly a half-inch of snow had been measured in Indianapolis.

The amounts of snow are not evenly distributed and where the snow is steadier totals are not that high but at times Wednesday evening it was slick.

Two corridors of moisture were directed through the state, one south and one central. The snow that fell at a more steady rate is driven by the polar branch of the jet stream. The same one that has delivered the cold is also carrying discreet impulses in the upper-air flow that triggers snowfall here.

Bands of snow increased late day and briefly coated the ground with fresh snow and reduced visibility for motorists entering the evening commute. Adding a brisk northeast wind and blowing and drifting snow made travel difficult especially in outlying areas.

Further south, moisture overrunning a nearly stationary front brought several bands of snow and ice pellets to southern Indiana. Late day, Brownstown in southern Jackson county reported 2″ of snow.

Most locations will receive a coating to around one inch of snow before completely tapering off late tonight. There is a good chance that a narrow, persistent band of snow will linger along and south of I-70 into the early morning hours Thursday where a few locations could receive up to 2″ of snow.

Slick roads will be likely through the night and early Thursday morning.

COLD KEEPS COMING

We’ve reached 120 consecutive hours below freezing and there could easily be another 120 more hours coming our way. The cold wave shows no signs of easing as the polar jet stream continues firmly in place across the Nation.

Bitter cold temperatures are expected to surge into central Indiana Sunday driving the afternoon highs to only near 10-degrees. This could be among the coldest Valentine’s Days on record and the coldest February 14th in 78 years. Only two on record have failed to reach 10°, 1943 (9°) and 1872 (7°).