INDIANAPOLIS – Light wintry precipitation is expected overnight and this may lead to a few slick spots by the start of Monday morning.

Light snow & ice expected

A strong high pressure system is taking hold of the North Central US and bringing frigid air with it. While the deep cold will stay out of our way, it will certainly have some impact on the state beginning with Monday morning.

Temperatures will drop below freezing early in the evening as cold air seeps in near the surface. This will open up the door for snow showers across Central Indiana, which may result in a light coating across the area. Closer to Bloomington, Columbus, and areas in the vicinity, it may be a little warmer than freezing around 1,000-2,000 feet off the surface. This presents a more significant concern when it comes to slick spots because it suggests freezing rain is a possibility. This would not amount to much, but an icy glaze can be expected – certainly enough for travel hazards.

Cold air remains temporary

Monday will not warm up past the upper 20s and may even begin to cool further by the early afternoon. The core of this arctic air mass will remain to the north, but the wind will carry some of it through the region. The mostly cloudy sky will not help us out here either.

Tuesday will remain a cold day as arctic air passes through the vicinity. Highs will be in the mid 20s with lows in the lower teens. Wednesday will be a cold one as well, but we will begin to warm quickly as the arctic air exits the region.