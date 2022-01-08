Slick conditions improve tonight before another cooldown tomorrow

Temperatures just a couple degrees below freezing made for a dangerous combo with rain showers late this afternoon and early this evening. Slick sidewalks and untreated roads developed as a thin layer of ice formed on surfaces. The good news is that temperatures are rising tonight, so conditions will improve as ice slowly melts. This comes ahead of a warm front, which will kick us into the low 40s overnight with more rain on its way with it.

Rainy weather will dominate primarily overnight hours with the steadiest rain coming between 10 pm and 5 am. Showers are still expected to linger for a little while after sunrise however, so don’t expect rain to be completely out of here before about 9-10am. After that, temperatures will begin to drop fast as the wind picks up. We’ll see an overnight high around 40-42 drop into the upper 20s by the late afternoon. Windy conditions will make it feel as much as 15 degrees colder as well. The one piece of good news is that the sun should return shortly after lunchtime. Overnight we continue to cool with lows dropping into the low to mid teens by Monday morning.

It will be another cold start to the work week as we welcome fans from the south to Indianapolis for the College Football Championship! High temps on Monday will be in the low 20s with enough wind to keep feels like temps in the teens. A mix of sun & clouds will be present throughout the day. Another overnight low in the single digits will follow. Make sure to dress warm if you’re headed downtown or out to Lucas Oil Stadium after dark!