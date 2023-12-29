Friday marked the coldest December day for Indianapolis. The mercury reached 36° for a high temperature under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. While December is the cloudiest month annually, the sunshine will try and show itself on Saturday following a few rain or snow showers Friday night.

Friday evening rain/snow mix

Indiana is now behind a slow-moving area of low pressure. It brought several hometowns across the Hoosier State some measurable snow, except around Indianapolis. Because the state is behind it, we’re monitoring a line of light rain that’s trying to mix with snow as it moves south Friday evening. A few minor slick spots could come from this with light accumulations on the grass and colder surfaces if it turns to mainly snow. This will be the story through the evening.

With Indianapolis missing out on measurable snow totals and only receiving a trace, the seasonal snowfall is still well below normal. This is pretty similar to how December 2021 acted.

New Year’s Weekend Forecast

Sunshine will be possible on Saturday along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs across the board in the 40s. Clouds will move in again overnight into Sunday along with a chance for a few passing flurries or light snow showers.

No big impacts should come from this. But like yesterday and Friday evening’s snow chance, very light snow accumulations could come from this. The timing of this will be Sunday late morning and through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s.

The new year will start on a quiet note thanks to an upper-level ridge that will start to build. It’ll start cloudy, too before more sunshine and mild air return on Tuesday. A slight rain/mix chance is forecast for Wednesday. Other than that, quiet and seasonable-to-mild weather is expected for January’s first days.