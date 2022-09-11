INDIANAPOLIS – Another taste of fall came on Sunday, and not just with the Colts back in action. Clouds & showers hung around for much of the day with high temperatures stuck in the mid 70s across Central Indiana. The same system that has brought the rain will be here to stay for at least another day.

Cool & gray Monday

Temperatures will fall sharply overnight with partial clearing and a cold front pass through the state. The system bringing the cold front is the same responsible for Sunday’s rain, but it will begin to stall overhead. This will keep clouds in sky through the day on Monday. There may be breaks at times, but clouds will win out and isolated showers will accompany. Perhaps more impactful is that high temperatures will be limited to upper 60s across much of Central Indiana! Cool & gray conditions will carry through the evening as well.

Steady improvement by midweek

The sky will remain mostly cloudy through the majority of Tuesday, but conditions will be trending in the right direction. Other than an isolated AM shower, the day will be dry. Temperatures will return to the low-mid 70s as well.

Wednesday and onward we will be back in the grasp of beautiful weather. Highs will return to the low 80s and our weather will be dry and sunny. Each day through the end of the work week and even the weekend will be great to enjoy time outdoors.