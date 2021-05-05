Slow severe weather season here to date; What’s behind it and could it change?

We are entering the heart of severe weather season and, to date, central Indiana has faired rather well. The National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning in the month of April for the first time in seven years and it has been over six months since the last tornado warning was issued from the NWS Indianapolis (late October).

April, May and June are prime-time for tornadoes across the Nation and entering May the state averages rise from four tornadoes to six in May and five in June. We escaped the entire month of April with only one severe weather report in the entire state and a total of 14 (hail and wind damage) for the year. It isn’t a question of if but when will severe storm season turn active here.

Thank the record cold and snow in late April for really suppressing our severe weather last month and the outlook for any large or significant outbreaks remains small as a northwest flow jet stream continues to deliver cooler than average temperatures. Stronger storms and potential outbreaks thrive on very warm and moist air that is upwelled from the Gulf of Mexico.

The season has been a dangerous one across the deep south where multiple tornado outbreaks have already occurred. Know as the “Dixie Alley” – a geographical location of the U.S. that denotes more frequent tornadoes has been quite active while the “Hoosier Alley” has remained quiet.

While there have been multiple outbreaks, and large, long-tracked tornadoes this year fatalities are down thankfully. There have been 10 fatalities this year nationwide, a drop of 87% from last year to date. Six fatalities have occurred in Alabama, three in North Carolina, and one in Louisiana. 2020 ended with a total of 76 deaths.

Cooler temperatures are to hold for the foreseeable future so we will be limited in thunderstorm production for at least the next six to 10 days and there are no real signs at least through mid-May of any serious outbreaks.

Longer range, a warmer pattern is to emerge entering or starting June. Should a window of severe weather open – we feel it could be in the early part of the month of June – as trends begin to go drier again deeper into the month.

Stay tuned – of course, that is subject to change and we should always be weather aware. Our fear is that if severe weather is not top of mind we become complacent. Don’t let that happen, practice your severe weather plans on even the sunniest of days. Always be prepared and as always we will keep you prepared!