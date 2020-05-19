Sluggish low keeps showers around as limited sun peeks at times

Scattered showers will greet you again this Tuesday morning while a sluggish cutoff low remains overhead at this time. Expect some dry time for several counties as not all-day rains are expected. For now, the steadiest rain chances will remain across the eastern half of the state. Due to thick clouds and shower chances, another cooler than normal day is in the forecast for your Tuesday.

Showers will begin to taper on Wednesday with additional peeks of sun. Although drier air will be working in tomorrow, still a slight shower chance will remain for a few random counties.

As the low begins to slowly move east and washout by the end of the workweek, warmer air will begin to return by the holiday weekend. As more sunshine returns, 80s will build in creating the warmest of 2020 likely by Sunday afternoon!