Small rain chances and a quick cool off; Strong warm up Wednesday

What a day! Monday opened milder and ended a bit more like April is supposed to. It certainly looks like the unseasonably cold air is behind us. Unseasonable cold perhaps but a quick cool off is coming behind a passing cold front late tonight.

Afternoon temperatures topped the mid/upper 60s Monday, the warmest here in twelve days.

SMALL RAIN CHANCE

Clouds are spilling into the state late day and there will be a few spotty, light rain showers showing up closer to and beyond sunset Monday. The showers are most likely late beyond 2-3 am as a southeast bound cold front passes through the state. Rainfall coverage will grow from 10% to 15% to 25% beyond midnight.

COOLER TUESDAY

Afternoon temperatures will take a hit as northwest winds usher in cooler air Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to only recover into the low/mid 50s Tuesday, more typical of a March day. We are happy to report that despite of the cooler weather it is short lived and sunshine will be plentiful. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday and Wednesday will take a turn – warming quickly again into the upper sixties.

April 2020 turned chilly and then trend is still in favor of cooler weather. There remains a high probability that the cooler days will outnumber above normal days to end the month. The latest eight to fourteen day temperature outlook shows a higher probability of below normal temperatures form much of the eastern U.S. April is currently running 2-degrees per day below normal.