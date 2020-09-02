Small rain chances before a big change to open the Labor Day weekend

STILL STICKY – RAIN CHANCE RETURN

The humidity remained high again Wednesday while afternoon temperatures were slightly lower than Tuesday. Clouds were quite persistent but began thinning out during mid to late afternoon. Rain showers have been long gone for most of the day but the rain chances are to rise again overnight.

Showers are expected to expand and spread northeast from southwest Indiana before sunrise bringing rain to south-central and south-east Indiana Thursday morning. A cold front that is slowly settling south form northwest Indiana will deflect most of this rain from central and northern Indiana. Rainfall coverage will reach its peak around sunrise at 30%.

As the first front passes, skies will brighten Thursday with a west wind developing. Temperatures will warm again into the middle 80’s Thursday with still rather high levels of humidity. The humidity is expected to lower slightly through the day but will really take a dive behind a second cold front. This front will pass early in the evening and behind it a refreshing wind will blow. The dive in humidity will be very noticeable come Friday morning when temperatures drip into the 50s by daybreak.

Brighter days are coming as the drier air moves in. Sunshine will be more plentiful in the days ahead and to open the Labor Day weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be the sunniest, while a warm front could bring a few scattered storms late Sunday into Monday Labor Day.